Advertisement

Huskers hoping to to put Michigan in an unfamiliar position

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wolverines have looked really good through five games. They’ve built leads and imposed their will by running the ball down their opponent’s throat. It has an old-school Wolverines feel.

However that script means the team has not dealt with adversity, they haven’t even trailed at any point this season. Playing with the lead has likely helped Cade McNamara take care of the ball and avoid negative plays. The Wolverines are great at not losing yards on offense, plus the quarterback has not thrown an interception or taken a sack. It is very impressive at this point of the season. No doubt there’s a long list of teams across the country that would love to trade positions with a team that has not trailed.

At some point though, they will face a situation where they need to throw and everybody in the stadium knows it. How will McNamara perform in that situation? That’s what the Huskers are hoping to find out Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
Unsatisfactory road repairs in southwest Omaha exposes bigger threat to homeowners
Workers at Kellogg are striking, asking the company to provide better wages and benefits.
Kellogg’s workers go on strike in Omaha, other cities
Homeowners near the intersection of 20th and Grace streets are frustrated with the dangers of...
Traffic study supports Omaha woman’s claim of dicey intersection

Latest News

Teddy Prochazka
Huskers Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili are preparing for a second start against tough Michigan front
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Nugent: The best time to catch Michigan
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of...
Huskers head into Michigan week off a 49 point win
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7