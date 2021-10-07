Huskers hoping to to put Michigan in an unfamiliar position

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wolverines have looked really good through five games. They’ve built leads and imposed their will by running the ball down their opponent’s throat. It has an old-school Wolverines feel.

However that script means the team has not dealt with adversity, they haven’t even trailed at any point this season. Playing with the lead has likely helped Cade McNamara take care of the ball and avoid negative plays. The Wolverines are great at not losing yards on offense, plus the quarterback has not thrown an interception or taken a sack. It is very impressive at this point of the season. No doubt there’s a long list of teams across the country that would love to trade positions with a team that has not trailed.

At some point though, they will face a situation where they need to throw and everybody in the stadium knows it. How will McNamara perform in that situation? That’s what the Huskers are hoping to find out Saturday.

