Former Douglas County attorney runs for Nebraska Legislature seat

Stu Dornan for Nebraska Legislature, District 20
Stu Dornan for Nebraska Legislature, District 20(PHOTO: Stu Dornan for Legislature)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Douglas County attorney is hoping to make his way to the unicam.

Stu Dornan has announced his candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature, District 20.

Dornan served as Douglas County Attorney from 2003-2006 as well as a board member for Westside Community Schools. He’s currently an elected member of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit.

John Fredrickson of Omaha is running for the same seat.

