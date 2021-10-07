Douglas County hospital beds are at highest occupancy rate since pandemic started

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly every hospital bed at Nebraska Medicine is full. Numbers show Douglas County is seeing its highest hospital capacity since the start of the pandemic.

“Very busy—it’s taxing the health care systems really across the state,” said Cory Shaw, Nebraska Medicine COO.

The alarming new numbers paint a picture of how stressed our hospitals are. Out of all the medical and surgical beds in the Omaha-metro, 92% are full—the highest occupancy rate we’ve seen during the pandemic.

At Nebraska Medicine, that number is higher.

“Busy in a hospital context is usually somewhere around 80-85% occupancy, meaning about 85% of our beds are full. Today we are at 96% occupancy. I maybe have one or two beds available at any given moment,” said Shaw.

Our healthcare systems have been helped with a directed health measure that has restricted elective surgeries. But even with that help, the system is being stressed about as far as it can go.

“Generally speaking about 10 to 15% of the hospital beds, adult beds, are COVID patients. The remainder are patients that require acute hospitalization,” said Shaw.

Hospitals are already dealing with their worst fear, some patients who would require overnight care are now having to wait.

“There are probably 30-40 patients on an average daily basis that would otherwise be in a hospital bed that are not because we are postponing those cases right now.”

Nebraska Medicine is now once again pleading for people to get the vaccine to help our healthcare workers. Out of 68 hospitalized COVID-19 patients there today more than 90% are not vaccinated.

The warning for those who may need a hospital stay is dire.

“You know there’s essentially a Nebraska Medical Center equivalent of patients in a hospital bed across the state and our systems are not designed to be able to care for that many incremental patients that wouldn’t otherwise be in the hospital.”

Nebraska Medicine says right now the greatest concern is the unknown with flu season right around the corner.

