David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth returns to end the week

Another cloudy start this morning across the area, but clouds have thinned a little for the afternoon and evening. The extra sunshine helping to boost temperatures into the middle and upper 70s for most of the Omaha metro. We'll stay mild into the evening, with temperatures dipping back into the upper 60s after sunset. Patchy clouds will likely hang around through the evening, but we should see mostly clear skies by morning. That will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 50s, and we could see some patchy fog developing as well.

Mostly sunny skies in the morning along with a south breeze will lead to a quick warm up Friday. Temperatures should jump into the middle 70s by Noon, with high temperatures likely topping out in the low to mid 80s for much of the area. The south breeze will continue into Saturday and could be a little gusty at times. We see more clouds on Saturday, but it should still be quite warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Omaha's Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The first in a series of storm systems will arrive on Sunday, sending a cold front through the area. There is a slight chance for some rain with that front, but it will most likely be south of Omaha. Temperatures will drop a little, sliding back into the middle 70s. Another storm system will slide by to our south on Monday, sending us some cloud cover. There will be a fair amount of rain with that system, but current trends keep that rain mainly south of town. We get a little break Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 70s once again, but a third, and potentially stronger system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. This storm will bring us windy conditions and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Rain should exit quickly Wednesday night, with more fall-like temperatures for the rest of next week.

