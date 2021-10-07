Council Bluffs man gets 6+ years in prison for meth, firearm charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old Council Bluffs man was sentenced in federal court Thursday on drug and weapons charges.

Justin Allen Skipton was given a 75-month prison sentence, amounting to 6.25 years, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. After serving his sentence, he will be required to be under supervised release for three years.

According to the news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office, Skipton was pulled over on May 27, 2019, for a traffic violation on in south Omaha. Officers searched his vehicle and found 8.4 grams of methamphetamine and a Smith & Wesson .38 special handgun hidden underneath a plastic shroud around the vehicle’s gear-shifter. They also found an open alcohol container near his feet, the report states.

As part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a federal program designed to reduce violent crime in local communities, the case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department.

