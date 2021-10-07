Council Bluffs fire crews clean up 200 gallons of spilled gasoline at gas station

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters had quite the cleanup after a large fuel spill at a gas station in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department says a refueling truck connection came loose at the newly named Casey’s convenience store on South 24th, just north of I-80.

About 200 gallons of gasoline was spilled before the valve could be shut off. Fire crews quickly contained the spill in the parking lot and got it cleaned up.

Public Works was called in for inspection of the storm sewers along with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.