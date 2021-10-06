Wednesday Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports elderly unvaccinated death

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recently updated its tallies of COVID-19 variants and vaccine breakthrough cases.

DHHS reported an additional 401 cases — all delta variants — of COVID-19 variants between Aug. 28 and Oct. 3, bringing the total number of verified variant cases for the state to 4,626 of the 269,942 cases confirmed to date.

The state also reported an additional 5,861 cases of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 among the total of 1,059,529 Nebraskans who are vaccinated. That count brings Nebraska’s breakthrough case rate to 1% as of Sept. 25.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 25, an additional 153 people considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had been hospitalized, and 51 fully vaccinated people had died; that calculates to 0.03% of fully vaccinated Nebraskans being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 0.008% of those fully vaccinated dying of COVID-19.

CHI Health update

Drs. Renuga Vivekanandan and David Quimby, infectious disease experts at CHI Health-Creighton University, answered questions Wednesday about vaccination boosters, and sharing information about vaccine approval for kids ages 12 and younger.

During their livestream, they also discussed a new antiviral medication that could help treat COVID-19 patients, and explained why it doesn’t mean you should skip getting vaccinated.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported another COVID-19 death: an unvaccinated man in his 80s died, bringing the local death toll to 798.

Also on Wednesday, DCHD reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Tuesday, increasing the rolling seven-day average from 149 cases to 159. Two weeks ago, the average was 184 cases. About a month ago, it was 170 cases; two months ago, it was 115 cases.

To date, the health department has reported 84,212 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Wednesday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 88% full, with 156 beds available, down from 237 on Tuesday. Adult ICU beds were 87% occupied with 48 beds available, down from 38 on Tuesday.

Local hospitals are caring for 202 COVID-19 patients, including five pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 61 are in ICUs, 35 of them on ventilators.

Also, two adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Iowa posts 91 more deaths

(AP) - Iowa public health officials posted another 91 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state total to more than 6,600.

Of those deaths reported Wednesday, two occurred earlier in the year and the remaining 89 were people who have died since early August. Iowa now has recorded 6,654 deaths, and its death rate since the beginning of the pandemic last year ranks 25th in the nation.

Iowa has a seven-day moving average of 1,411 cases per day with 626 people hospitalized, including 141 in intensive care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all 99 counties continue to be in the high rate of spread category.

The state reported more than 9,000 new positive tests in the past week with 23% of them children.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at the OPS TAC Health Fair , located on the fourth floor at 3215 Cuming St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair United Methodist Church , 5544 Ames Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, 6401 University Drive, with parking available in Lot E

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

4-8 p.m. at Cody Elementary School , 3320 S. 127th St.

4-8:15 p.m. at Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Old Market Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Correction: Due to a staff mathematical error, Nebraska's breakthrough rate calculations were incorrect in a previous version of this report. 6 News regrets the error.

