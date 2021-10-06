Advertisement

Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor

Mark Anthony Winchell.
Mark Anthony Winchell.(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A surgeon is expected to face charges this week in connection to a sting operation that targeted adults accused of contacting children online for sexual activity.

WTOC reports Dr. Mark Winchell, an orthopedic surgeon in Savannah, Georgia, was wanted in a sting operation in which 17 other men were arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

Winchell is accused of exchanging explicit messages with law enforcement officers posing as minors on social media apps.

He was arrested last week and is being transferred to another county to face charges of criminal solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies worked together on the month-long operation.

“Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through apps. Some even had phone conversations with officers. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon explained.

Most of the messages featured sexually explicit language and images, according to Koon.

“The intent of these suspects during these communications is clear,” Koon said. “They were trying to persuade, entice or coerce someone they reasonably believed to be under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.”

Koon said no children were ever used or placed in danger during the operation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
Workers at Kellogg are striking, asking the company to provide better wages and benefits.
Kellogg’s workers go on strike in Omaha, other cities
Unsatisfactory road repairs in southwest Omaha exposes bigger threat to homeowners
Homeowners near the intersection of 20th and Grace streets are frustrated with the dangers of...
Traffic study supports Omaha woman’s claim of dicey intersection

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of shooting at Texas high school
LIVE: Biden meets with business leaders on debt limit talks
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
LIVE: Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results
Officer Ja'Price Spears was put on administrative leave in April after an incident in Sarpy...
Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County