Saunders County deputy seized nearly 400 pounds of marijuana in major drug bust

(PHOTO: Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE Facebook page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in the Omaha-metro, a sheriff’s deputy made a major drug bust west of Omaha taking 400 pounds of marijuana off the street.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy made the stop Tuesday night along Highway 92, just east of Wahoo for speeding. During the stop, the deputy became suspicious and deployed his K-9 named Mac.

Mac searched the U-Haul and found 358 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. Two people were arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail.

