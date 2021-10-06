LIVE: Ricketts, Reynolds join Republican governors at U.S. border

(WOWT) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting 10 Republican governors Wednesday, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for a discussion on the border security with other Texas officials.

Other governors in attendance: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

Ahead of news conference, the governors met to discuss border concerns and hear an update from Abbott on the efforts in Texas. He said they came up with a list of 10 demands for the Biden administration to address the crisis at the border.

Thanks to @GovAbbott and TX law enforcement for giving us a very informative briefing about their efforts to do what the federal government and President Biden have failed to do: secure our border. pic.twitter.com/reHRDfWUVK — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 6, 2021

This summer, Ricketts committed two Nebraska National Guard units — about 150 soldiers — to assist at the border.

Iowa’s Democratic Party called the border meeting “a political stunt.”

“Let’s call Governor Reynolds’ trip to the border what it is: nothing more than a political stunt and a distraction from her failed leadership,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a news release. “Governor Reynolds had the opportunity to offer humanitarian help and honor Iowa’s proud tradition of welcoming those seeking a better life, but she chose to say it was ‘not our problem.’”

Other officials joining the governors Wednesday included: Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety; Chief Nim Kidd of the state’s Division of Emergency Management; Texas Military Department Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis; and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd.

