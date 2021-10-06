Advertisement

Omaha’s Precious McKesson sworn in to Biden’s administration

Precious McKesson is officially part of the Biden Administration after accepting a position in...
Precious McKesson is officially part of the Biden Administration after accepting a position in the Department of Education.
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s very own Precious McKesson has officially been appointed and sworn in to a position under President Biden’s administration.

McKesson took to Facebook on Monday morning, telling her friends, family, and the community that she has accepted a position in the U.S. Department of Education as a Special Assistant in the Office of Communications and Outreach.

Today I am happy to announce that I've accepted a position with the Biden Harris Administration. I've been appointed and...

Posted by Precious McKesson on Monday, October 4, 2021

McKesson was the first woman and first African American to cast an electoral vote for a Democrat in Nebraska.

RELATED: Omaha’s Precious McKesson and daughter react to Biden-Harris inauguration

McKesson explained in her Facebook post that she is grateful for the support of her family, friends, and the Omaha community. Omaha remains home, she says, but she is excited for her next step in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’

Latest News

Homeowners near the intersection of 20th and Grace streets are frustrated with the dangers of...
Traffic study supports Omaha woman’s claim of dicey intersection
First Iowa redistricting maps rejected
First Iowa redistricting maps rejected
Restaurant worker shortage persists in Omaha-metro
Restaurant worker shortage persists in Omaha-metro
Study supports Omaha woman's claim of dicey intersection
Study supports Omaha woman's claim of dicey intersection