Omaha’s Precious McKesson sworn in to Biden’s administration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s very own Precious McKesson has officially been appointed and sworn in to a position under President Biden’s administration.

McKesson took to Facebook on Monday morning, telling her friends, family, and the community that she has accepted a position in the U.S. Department of Education as a Special Assistant in the Office of Communications and Outreach.

McKesson was the first woman and first African American to cast an electoral vote for a Democrat in Nebraska.

McKesson explained in her Facebook post that she is grateful for the support of her family, friends, and the Omaha community. Omaha remains home, she says, but she is excited for her next step in Washington D.C.

