Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officer Ja’Price Spears entered a plea of “no contest” in Sarpy County court Wednesday morning after he was charged with disturbing the peace back in April.

Spears’ district court case was dismissed, and he pleaded “no contest” to the Class 3 misdemeanor “disturbing the peace” charge.

Spears was accused of chasing down two teens in April after they banged on his front door in the middle of the night. Officer Spears allegedly pointed a gun at them and got physical with one of them.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office, Spears is accused of handcuffing the teens and roughing them up before calling the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Days later, the parents filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

Spears was facing a maximum of three months in jail, a $500 fine, and restitution, but his attorney on Wednesday asked for a period of unsupervised probation, noting Spears, who was put on administrative leave, was still working.

The officer was given a deferred judgment with nine months probation but could be released early.

The judge ordered that Spears must remain in Nebraska with no further law violations, maintain his employment, abstain from drugs and alcohol, the judge ordered Wednesday. The officer must also pay $1,627.13 in restitution, reimbursing the families who pressed charges for damage to a vehicle and medical bills; as well as a $50 fine, the judge said.

The officer was also ordered to undergo 25 counseling sessions with a counselor of the judge’s choice, noting the number of required sessions could be reduced by Spears’ probation officer.

“I think you have some issues with respect to emotional regulation. And I believe it has to do with your job and your time overseas. And I want you to explore that in counseling,” the judge said.

Should Spears not complete the conditions of the deferred judgment, he could face 30 days in jail starting Jan. 13.

