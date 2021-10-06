Omaha Police officer pleads ‘no contest’ after incident with teens in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officer Ja’Price Spears entered a plea of “no contest” in Sarpy County court Wednesday morning after he was charged with disturbing the peace back in April.

Spears’ district court case was dismissed, and he pleaded “no contest” to the Class 3 misdemeanor “disturbing the peace” charge.

The judge said a sentencing decision would be made Wednesday. He could face a maximum of three months in jail, a $500 fine, and restitution.

Spears, who was put on administrative leave, is accused of chasing down two teens in April after they banged on his front door in the middle of the night. Officer Spears allegedly pointed a gun at them and got physical with one of them.

According to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office, Spears is accused of handcuffing the teens and roughing them up before calling the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Days later, the parents filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

