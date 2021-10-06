Nebraska inmate dies in Lincoln hospital, tested positive for COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed Tuesday night an inmate at a hospital.

The cause of death for the man in his 40s is under investigation and authorities say he died at a Lincoln hospital. According to the release, “the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.”

For the confidentiality of his medical records and in line with the state law and privacy for the family, NDCS won’t release his name to the public. NDCS did say a grand jury will lead an investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.