Iowa man to plead to attempted murder in protest killing

(Courtesy: Scott County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest has agreed to a plea deal that replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.

The Quad-City Times reports that a judge on Tuesday accepted the plea agreement signed by 22-year-old Parker Belz and prosecutors. Belz is charged in the death of Italia Marie Kelly.

She had joined a protest on May 31, 2020, but decided to leave because the gathering was becoming unruly. Police say she was shot in the back as she was getting into her car.

Belz has been held without bond since his arrest last year.

