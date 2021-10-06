Huskers Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili are preparing for a second start against tough Michigan front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a different test this week against Michigan. Not only are the Wolverines a top ten team, but also very physical on the defensive front. They will line up across from a Huskers line that only has one upperclassman, that’s Matt Sichterman at right guard.

The Wolverines are sixth in the nation in scoring defense holding opponents to less than 13 points per game. Combine that with an offense that rarely turns the ball over and does not commit many penalties, you can expect another grind-it-out Big Ten matchup. A little bit like the game two weeks ago in East Lansing. Michigan leads the country with only one lost turnover.

