Advertisement

Huskers Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili are preparing for a second start against tough Michigan front

By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be a different test this week against Michigan. Not only are the Wolverines a top ten team, but also very physical on the defensive front. They will line up across from a Huskers line that only has one upperclassman, that’s Matt Sichterman at right guard.

The Wolverines are sixth in the nation in scoring defense holding opponents to less than 13 points per game. Combine that with an offense that rarely turns the ball over and does not commit many penalties, you can expect another grind-it-out Big Ten matchup. A little bit like the game two weeks ago in East Lansing. Michigan leads the country with only one lost turnover.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures in the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Nugent: The best time to catch Michigan
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown ahead of...
Huskers head into Michigan week off a 49 point win
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his...
Nebraska blows out Northwestern 56-7
Brian Poldberg
It’s the final week for the Storm Chasers and their manager Brian Poldberg as he wraps up a 41 year baseball career