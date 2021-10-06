Group pushing 2020 election recount reaches Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In northwest Omaha this week, two women were knocking on doors with mail-in ballot information in hand from the 2020 election.

Omaha homeowners asked 6 News to figure out why they were going door-to-door. The pair said they were with the Voter Accuracy Project.

“We’re trying to ensure that everyone who voted in the last election — that their vote counted. We show two people voted in the election from this address?” they asked.

It’s a strategy spawned from the cyber symposium hosted by My Pillow’s Mike Lindell, who has repeatedly tried — and failed — to overturn the results of the election.

“They’ve been doing it across the country; it’s not surprising it ended up in Nebraska,” said Randy Adkins, a political science professor at UNO. “Obviously, it’s people trying to stir up some things on the election — the validity and reliability.”

Just this week, state senators from across the country asked for a full audit of every state.

In the 2020 election, 161,000 people voted early by mail in Douglas County. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen — both Republicans — have said the election in Nebraska was safe and secure.

Evnen told 6 News that it’s his understanding the canvassers are looking for phantom ballots: votes cast by people in the name of someone else. He said that while he stands by the 2020 election as being safe and secure in Nebraska, he’d like to hear about any discrepancy those going door-to-door might find so the state can investigate.

Nebraskans familiar with the Voter Accuracy Project and the neighborhood canvassing underway say it’s an organic movement full of grandmothers and mothers, not politicians, focused on protecting the future for their children through voting integrity.

“Is there any election that’s 100% perfect? No. There’s no election 100% perfect,” Adkins said. “But, I think, we can say here in Douglas County was pretty solid.”

6 News was told that specific neighborhoods — not the entire city — are being canvassed.

