Ecuadorian man senteced to 10 years for sex crimes in Iowa, Minnesota

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - An Ecuadorian man will spend the next decade in federal prison for transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sex acts.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Iowa, Luis Moreira was sentenced on Monday to 120 months in federal court. Court documents indicated the 27-year-old left his house in Minnesota in May 2020 to travel to Iowa to meet a 14-year-old girl.

“Moreira met the girl on social media where the two discussed engaging in sexual activity when they met in person,” as stated in the release.

They engaged in sexual activity in Iowa before he drove the girl to Minnesota to where they engaged in more sexual activity. He’s also ordered to serve five years of supervised related once out of prison and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

