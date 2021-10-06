Advertisement

David's Evening Forecast - More clouds Thursday, heating up to end the week

By David Koeller
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolled in early this morning, and stuck around for much of the day. The clouds kept temperatures on the cooler side compared to the past few days, though still quite comfortable. Temperatures generally warmed into the low and middle 70s around the metro. We may see a few breaks in the clouds early this evening given us some glimpses of sun. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will hang around into the overnight, with low temperatures dipping into the upper 50s.

We will likely wake up to clouds once again Thursday, meaning temperatures will stay quite comfortable with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. We could see a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon, mainly over Iowa. However, most of the area will stay dry, and if you do encounter a shower, it will not last long.

Omaha's Thursday Forecast
Omaha's Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Sunnier weather returns Friday, along with some gustier south winds. That will bring us a bit of a warm-up! Temperatures should jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. Strong south winds will continue on Saturday, with some stronger gusts near 30mph possible. That will keep things quite warm, with highs in the middle to possibly upper 80s for much of the area.

A stormier pattern is then on the horizon for next week. Our first system arrives on Sunday, pushing a cold front through the area. A few showers or storms are possible on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon, but most of us stay dry. A better chance for rain moves in on Monday, with some rumbles of thunder possible. That will drop temperatures a bit, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A second, potentially stronger system will move into the plains Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another shot at showers and storms, particularly Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures should remain mild for the middle of October, but it could be on the windy side at times.

Stormy pattern next week
Stormy pattern next week(WOWT)

