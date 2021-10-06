Advertisement

Construction crewmembers in Iowa injured in I-80 crash

I-80 crash in Iowa near Minden on Oct. 6, 2021.
I-80 crash in Iowa near Minden on Oct. 6, 2021.(PHOTO: Iowa DOT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINDEN, Iowa (WOWT) - A crash on I-80 Wednesday morning left two construction crewmembers with minor injuries.

The crash was near east of Minden, I-80 eastbound. After passing the first construction car, a semi crashed into the back of a 2012 Chevy pickup which was also part of the crew.

The driver of the pickup truck and a worker who was standing outside of the pickup truck to get materials out of it were injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, “the crash plugged up the bridge bringing eastbound traffic to a stop.”

Traffic moved over to the left lane because the crew ahead was doing some asphalt repair work along the right hand lane. They were traveling at a slow speed and would stop at times to do the work.

First responders were able to clear one lane for traffic to move again 30-45 minutes after the crash.

