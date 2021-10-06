Clay’s First Alert Forecast - More clouds and a spotty shower chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moisture from an area of low pressure to our southeast will increase clouds and bring a very spotty chance of drizzle or a light shower today.

Clouds have already begun to move in from east to west again this morning, and with even more clouds upstream we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies for a good portion of the day. Any shower activity should remain very light and, again, extremely spotty at best. Clouds will hold our temperatures a little cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. More of the same for Thursday.

Friday is when we’ll see another change to the forecast as some much warmer air comes back into play. Highs will return to the 80, and in fact, some areas along the Kansas/Nebraska border could flirt with near 90 degrees on Saturday. The Huskers game looks warm and a bit breezy with winds from the south to southwest.

Next week, we’re watching a system around midweek that will swing across the Plains, but exactly where it does is still a bit in question. One solution shows a track through Nebraska, and brings a good soaking rain across our area, another brings the majority of the rain to our south. So, for now, we’re going to hold a 30% for Wednesday until models agree a little more.

