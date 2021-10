OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities report a child was hit by a car in North Omaha Tuesday evening.

The incident was near the intersection of 81st and Boyd before 6:30 p.m. They say the child is in serious condition and traffic investigators are at the scene.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.