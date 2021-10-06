Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children
Workers at Kellogg are striking, asking the company to provide better wages and benefits.
Kellogg’s workers go on strike in Omaha, other cities
Unsatisfactory road repairs in southwest Omaha exposes bigger threat to homeowners
Homeowners near the intersection of 20th and Grace streets are frustrated with the dangers of...
Traffic study supports Omaha woman’s claim of dicey intersection

Latest News

David’s Evening Forecast - More clouds Thursday, heating up to end the week
COVID update: Oct. 6, 2021 - 4 pm
COVID update: Oct. 6, 2021 - 4 pm
New demolition ahead of UNMC campus expansion - 4 pm
New demolition ahead of UNMC campus expansion - 4 pm
Omaha officer pleads, sentenced to probation - 4 pm
Omaha officer pleads, sentenced to probation - 4 pm