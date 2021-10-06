Advertisement

Black Men United, Quality Clinical Research team up in Omaha to debunk COVID vaccine myths

By Marlo Lundak
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday afternoon, Willie Hamilton and Seneca Harrison could be found at Big Mama’s Kitchen, hosting a live-streamed conversation based on facts and myths around COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Hamilton, the President and CEO of Black Men United tells 6 News he wanted to host the event to appeal to Omaha’s minority community, as vaccination rates are still low, despite the vaccine being available for months.

Seneca Harrison is the CEO of Quality Clinical Research, a local facility that does clinical studies and trials on a variety of drugs and vaccines.

QCR had a hand in helping develop the COVID-19 vaccines, too.

Harrison says he joined Hamilton for the conversation to help encourage the community to get their shots, especially Black and Hispanic residents of Omaha.

Both men say it’s about building trust between community members, healthcare, and researchers.

“You know, North Omaha, South Omaha have very low numbers of people that are actually vaccinated so I wanted to come into the communities and let them know the importance, let them know the hard work we’ve been doing over the last two years, and show a face behind the people who have developed the vaccine. I’m an African American male, I’ve been working tirelessly on helping people get vaccinated and understand that it’s safe to get vaccinated,” Harrison says.

Harrison hopes that by showing the community that vaccine development is trusted and local, that more residents will feel confident enough to even participate in other clinical research trials as well.

This, he says, will help build a stronger and healthier future.

Watch Hamilton and Harrison’s full conversation.

