Anticipating upcoming flu season, Creighton health officials advise flu shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With flu season around the corner, health officials at Creighton University recommend getting the flu shot while combating COVID-19 and RSV.

The assistant dean for Public Health and Clinical Research at Creighton University School of Medicine has emphasized the important ways to stay healthy this upcoming flu season is to be vaccinated for COVID and the flu.

“A double infection of any of these three respiratory viruses could create a more serious illness. Being fully vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 helps individuals reduce the likelihood of this occurrence,” said Maureen Tierney, MD.

“Data showed that masking up and staying socially distant decreased the transmission risk of both influenza and COVID-19 last fall,” said Tierney. “Due to the reduction of these mitigations, there is an increased risk for a rise in the number of influenza cases this year.”

While stressing the importance of preventing the spread of COVID, health officials are concern about the rise of RSV.

“In addition to fewer public health restrictions being in place in 2021, RSV has been on the rise in the U.S. since the summer, earlier timing than normal,” Tierney said.

According to the release, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild and cold-like symptoms but can create more severe symptoms in young children and older adults.

Tierney listed the following tips on how to fighting the flu season this year:

Get vaccinated for the flu. Advances in vaccine science in recent years have increased the types of flu vaccines available.

You can get your first COVID-19 shot or a COVID-19 booster if you are eligible at the same time as your flu shot. “We don’t want people to delay getting their influenza or COVID-19 vaccines. There’s a tremendous amount of knowledge and data supporting people receiving more than one vaccine at a time, which is standard pediatric practice. There is no known increase in serious side effects or decrease in efficacy for either vaccine when administered at the same time,” Tierney said.

To avoid more significant local reactions, vaccines administered at the same time should be given in separate limbs if possible, Tierney added.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.