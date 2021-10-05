Unsatisfactory road repairs in southwest Omaha neighborhood exposes bigger threat to homeowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Street repairs are currently underway in a southwest Omaha-metro neighborhood where a 6 News investigation exposed evidence of substandard work.

But another problem has surfaced that a subcontractor claims will show why he’s not entirely to blame.

“I’m being unfairly labeled as far as maybe a contractor who doesn’t know what they’re doing, because I do,” said subcontractor Kenny Ingram.

The Sanitary Improvement District (SID) for the Springhill subdivision, near 156th and Giles streets, ordered Jackson Complete Concrete and subcontractor Kenny Ingram to replace dozens of cracked “new” panels at their cost, not the taxpayers. However, Ingram is taking a hard stance on one street.

“I will refuse to redo it until they figure out what the issue is because we can do it 10 times but the issue is still there and it’s underlining,” said Ingram.

Removing new planes via jackhammer revealed the undermining on one particular street causing homeowners to have concerns.

“We’ll fix this as soon as possible but obviously there’s an underlying issue that needs to be looked at first,” said homeowner Julie Rose.

The SID attorney and engineer both say the street will be made safe above and below. 6 News reports that evidence of undermining goes beyond the street as there is a sidewalk and driveway right next to it. The washout is reported to be 24 inches deep and seven feet long under the sidewalk and driveway area.

Up the street, signs of heaving concern another homeowner who just purchased a new driveway, Joel Nuzum.

“I’m worried about it happening again, the water washing underneath and causing the crack damage again.”

An engineer says the SID board has been notified of the undermining and has agreed to fix areas they are responsible for.

“Why would we keep on replacing it, we’d just be throwing money into a sinking hole,” said Ingram.

However, the SID attorney claims that’s not related to the contractor and subcontractor doing below standard work throughout the neighborhood. The contractors continue to tear out and replace the new unsatisfactory panels to smooth over a breach of contract claim.

The SID attorney says an engineer is pleased with the new work being done to make things right on the project. The main contractor is expected to start on the undermining problem on Wednesday.

