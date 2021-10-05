Two students in altercation at Omaha’s Beveridge middle, one flashes knife

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beveridge Magnet Middle School announced Tuesday that two students were involved in an altercation between classes and one of them flashed a knife.

The statement says the situation occurred early Tuesday afternoon with one student displaying a knife and spraying WD-40. Beveridge staff immediately intervened and contacted emergency services.

Beveridge administration continues to work with students, families of the students involved, and the Omaha Police Department as they investigate. The school’s student code of conduct will be applied accordingly, the release says.

Their release reassures student and staff safety is the school’s top priority. Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the school, 531-299-2280.

Due to student privacy laws, additional information and details cannot be disclosed. Their release did not indicate any injuries.

