Tuesday Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports another unvaccinated death

Health department clarifies its vaccination administration

The Douglas County Health Department is making sure that residents know that DCHD is not administering COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots at the same time.

“Medically it is permissible to give both shots at the same time — and that may be happening at some providers,” said a DCHD spokesman, stressing that health department clinics are not doing so.

A list of this week’s local COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found below.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported another COVID-19 death: an unvaccinated woman in her 70s died, bringing the local death toll to 797.

Also on Tuesday, DCHD reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Monday, decreasing the rolling seven-day average from 160 cases to 149. Two weeks ago, the average was 187 cases. About a month ago, it was 206 cases; two months ago, it was 101 cases.

To date, the health department has reported 84,027 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Tuesday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 81% full, with 237 beds available, down from 241 on Monday but up from 145 on Friday. Adult ICU beds were 84% occupied with 48 beds available, down from 53 on Monday but up from 27 on Friday.

Local hospitals are caring for 200 COVID-19 patients, up from 195 on Monday and 186 on Friday. Tuesday’s total includes five pediatric patients — three fewer than reported Monday. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 59 are in ICUs, up from 54 on Monday but down from 62 on Friday; 35 of the current COVID-19 patients remain on ventilators.

Additionally, three adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at the OPS TAC Health Fair , located on the fourth floor at 3215 Cuming St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair United Methodist Church , 5544 Ames Ave.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, 6401 University Drive, with parking available in Lot E

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

4-8 p.m. at Cody Elementary School , 3320 S. 127th St.

4-8:15 p.m. at Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Old Market Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Pfizer boosters

The Douglas County Health Department is distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination boosters at its clinics to those in certain groups:

Adults ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Adults ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make put them at high risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-49 with certain conditions listed above, or who are otherwise at risk of severe COVID-19

Adults ages 18-64 whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the following vaccines at its clinics:

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses

Additional doses of Pfizer and Moderna for immunocompromised people

Pfizer booster

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Correction: A previous headline incorrectly listed the vaccination status of Douglas County’s most recent COVID-19 death. 6 News regrets the error.

