Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather again today but clouds increase soon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another enjoyable day is on the way today with a chilly start leading to a warm afternoon. Light ESE winds at 5-10 mph with comfortable dew points will continue to spoil us with great weather in October. Highs will make it into the upper 70s for most of us.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will increase heading into Wednesday morning and they’ll be tough to shake both Wednesday & Thursday. They’ll also try to spit out a little mist or drizzle at times. Overall I don’t expect it to be widespread but it could be a nuisance at times each day.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Those clouds will fade and we’ll warm again starting Friday and continue that warmth into Saturday. That means highs in the 80s that will end up about 15 to 20 degrees above average for early October.

Rain chances enter the forecast starting Sunday and continue into the middle of next week. That is when the pattern turns a little more active with a rather large storm system entering the middle of the country. We’ll stay on the warm and rainy side of this one the way it looks as of now though.

Next Week
Next Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Erin Porterfield, back left, and Kristin Williams, back right, along with their children,...
Omaha same-sex couple suing Nebraska for equal parental rights of each other’s children

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Monday evening
David’s Forecast - Beautiful weather Monday evening! More sunshine Tuesday
Monday, October 4th
David's Monday Afternoon Forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful fall sunshine keeps us warmer than average