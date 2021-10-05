Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather again today but clouds increase soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another enjoyable day is on the way today with a chilly start leading to a warm afternoon. Light ESE winds at 5-10 mph with comfortable dew points will continue to spoil us with great weather in October. Highs will make it into the upper 70s for most of us.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will increase heading into Wednesday morning and they’ll be tough to shake both Wednesday & Thursday. They’ll also try to spit out a little mist or drizzle at times. Overall I don’t expect it to be widespread but it could be a nuisance at times each day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Those clouds will fade and we’ll warm again starting Friday and continue that warmth into Saturday. That means highs in the 80s that will end up about 15 to 20 degrees above average for early October.

Rain chances enter the forecast starting Sunday and continue into the middle of next week. That is when the pattern turns a little more active with a rather large storm system entering the middle of the country. We’ll stay on the warm and rainy side of this one the way it looks as of now though.

Next Week (WOWT)

