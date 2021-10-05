Advertisement

Reynolds joining Republican governors for Texas border tour

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will travel to Texas to join nine other Republican governors for a Wednesday tour of the border with Mexico.

The cost of the trip will be shared between Iowa taxpayers and a nonprofit Republican governor’s group. Reynolds spokesman Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit and taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and staff accompanying her.

The Republican Governors Public Policy Committee will fund the transportation to Texas. Murphy didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether Reynolds is flying and, if so, whether she’s taking a private airplane and who owns the aircraft.

Reynolds will join with governors from Texas, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

