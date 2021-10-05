Restaurants still face staffing issues after increasing wages, adding benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s an industry left devastated by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers left the restaurant industry in droves when COVID-19 hit and now businesses are scrambling to get workers back.

Early on in the pandemic, many restaurants shut their doors for months and when it was time to reopen the staff wasn’t there.

Fast forward to now, restaurants are still competing to get workers to come back.

“Staffing right now, even the last 6 to 9 months we’ve really been dealing with challenges of getting people in the door to apply,” said Jessica Powell, Leadbelly Omaha general manager.

Experts say there are a number of reasons why people left the industry and why they aren’t coming back.

It ranges from lack of childcare to some realizing the lack of stability when places closed, to COVID-19.

“We are losing people. Literally, people are dying at a younger age from this virus. There’s just a number of reasons why. Many of our jobs were second jobs that somebody picked up and right now we just know people are fearful to be out in public.”

Restaurants across the Omaha-metro are stepping up to get people in the door.

Many are offering higher wages.

At Leadbelly in Midtown Crossing, employees start out at $15 an hour and can easily earn more than that after completing training sessions.

But even with the higher wages—people aren’t applying.

So, just a few weeks ago, they decided to close every Monday.

“That was something we saw at a lot of restaurants, you know. They chose to close Monday’s or Tuesday’s or both just to help alleviate hours off the people who were employed here,” said Powell.

You can see they aren’t alone. Business after business in Omaha have signs up with either shorter hours or days they are completely closed.

Many restaurants are rolling out even more incentives —adding holiday pay and benefits.

Managers say they hope it’s an industry-wide change that will lead to more people wanting to stay long-term.

“How do we attract good employees and how do we retain the ones we attract and the ones and the ones we already have. That’s been a lot of our management conversations lately is trying to figure out wages, benefits, get good people in here and keep them around?”

Experts say restaurants are also dealing with supply chain issues, causing many places to raise menu prices.

They say it could be months before prices and staffing shortages even out and restaurants can operate at a “pre-pandemic” level.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.