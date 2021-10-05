Omaha coffee shop honors former Creighton baseball director with fundrasier

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Karma Koffee is thanking the community for coming together to help rally around the Gradoville family.

Chris Gradoville, the director of baseball operations at Creighton University, was shot and killed outside his home last week.

Traci Page with Karma Koffee tells 6 News that after hearing of Chris’ passing, they wanted to do something to help the Gradoville family.

Chris and several buddies would come into Karma Koffee weekly after working out.

Page had the idea to create the ‘Chris Special’ for $10 each, with each purchase going to his family. A donation jar and Venmo donations were also accepted throughout the weekend.

For hours, Page says the line was out the door, and dozens were donating to offer their support.

“To see the outpouring of love and support was just... I found myself several times through the day just taken aback like, wow. I mean, this is what it’s about, this is what community is about and we are in it together.”

In a few hours, Karma Koffee customers helped raise over $2,500. Someone even donated a set of tickets to the Husker game Saturday.

Page says being able to offer some sort of support, although it doesn’t change what happened, was their ultimate goal.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.