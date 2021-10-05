Nugent: The best time to catch Michigan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wolverines winning percentage has dropped each month under Jim Harbaugh. That has been a consistent trend. If you’re Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State or anybody the later the better.

The Wolverines have a .888 winning percentage in August/September, .800 in October and .650 in November under Harbaugh. By the way, that does not include last season when COVID-19 caused a lot of issues.

Even though this game comes in early October, the Huskers are excited.

“There is a lot of hype around the game but we have to stay level-headed and get ready to play football because this is Big Ten play now,” said Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Huskers have played their best football at home. Granted the schedule has been more favorable at home too. Still, it’s a big contrast. In three road games, the Huskers have scored 58 points versus 136 at home. Defensively they’ve allowed 76 points on the road versus 17 at home. The turnover margin is -2 on the road compared to +2 at home. Nebraska is averaging 406 yards of offense on the road versus 602 at home. They are also running the ball far better at home, a 150 yard average on the road versus 325 at home.

This will no doubt start to even out as the toughest teams will now start coming to Lincoln while Nebraska only has two more road games, at Minnesota and at Wisconsin. Also, the Big Ten announced today the Minnesota game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 16th.

