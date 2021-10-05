Metro area homeless shelters “bursting at seams”

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Homeless shelters across the Metro are hitting capacity and those on the ground worry the worst is yet to come.

“Earlier we had spots for women and two spots for men and just in the last hour or two no more,” said Timeaki Allen, Shelter Coordinator, Stephen Center. “It’s the families, it’s the men, it’s the women.”

The need, said Allen, is largely driven by the pandemic as people struggle to come back.

“People not being able to pay their rent. Getting evicted,” said Allen. “A lot of families, single moms, with nowhere to have their kids go, or family that can help them so they run to shelters.”

And with pandemic precautions still in place that means there’s limited space.

“We will make sure we find a place for them to go for a warm handoff, whether it be another shelter or another family for the night until something becomes available,” said Allen, noting it’s getting tough to find that space.

Open Door Mission and other shelters are also reaching capacity. “Everyone is saying some of the same things just in a different way, ‘hey we’re full, we’re bursting at the seams,” said Candace Gregory, President and CEO, Open Door Mission.

And there’s concern over what’s to come as the seasons change and people look for shelter from the cold.

“We are trying to be proactive in what’s going to happen this fall,” said Gregory. “We don’t want to squish everyone in like sardines and have that whole pandemic outbreak again.”

Last winter hotel rooms were the shelters’ saving grace. Local government put up COVID-19 relief funds to help make rooms available to the homeless, which allowed the shelters to keep numbers down and slow the spread of the virus.

“Goodness when you think about what that prevented from happening within our own community we are so grateful,” said Gregory, noting they are in discussions to bring the program back this winter.

“We have been talking about that, we have been meeting, being proactive,” she said, but it’s going to come down to the dollars.

It’s really going to have to be community collaboration between nonprofits, the faith-based community, individuals, businesses, and the government,” said Gregory. “They are the ones that have deep pockets and basic needs are a necessity.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.