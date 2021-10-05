Advertisement

Massive West Des Moines hotel fire displaces more than 100

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A late-night fire at a West Des Moines hotel destroyed dozens of units and displaced more than 100 people.

West Des Moines Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell says firefighters were called to the Valley West Inn, an extended-stay hotel, around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Whitsell says residents were climbing out of windows and dropping their children from the hotel’s windows to escape the fire. Whitsell says two people were taken to hospitals for injuries, while six hotel residents were treated at the scene by medics.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers on the way
Two students got into an altercation at Beveridge Middle School on Tuesday, leading one to...
Two students in altercation at Omaha’s Beveridge middle, one flashes knife
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers on the way
Cox Communications is using a new Accessible Web Remote for Contour to give those with physical...
Cox Communications uses new remote feature assisting customers with physical disabilities
Injuries reported in fire at extended-stay Iowa hotel
Injuries reported in fire at extended-stay Iowa hotel