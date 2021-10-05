LPS says teen killed in crash was Lincoln High student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 16-year-old boy is dead and three others are in the hospital after their car crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened at 12:45 a.m., north of 70th and Fletcher.

LPD says a 17-year-old boy was driving southbound on 70th Street and left the roadway outside ‘U Pull It’ and crashed into a tree. A 16-year-old boy in the car died at the scene. The driver and a 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

All four people in the vehicle are from Lincoln, according to police.

Police are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

In an email to students and families Tuesday morning, Lincoln Public Schools said Bryshawn Williams, a sophomore at Lincoln High was killed in an overnight crash. LPS said Williams was a member of the Links football team.

Below is the message sent to families Tuesday morning.

Lincoln High families, We have sad news to share with you this morning. One of our students, Bryshawn Williams, was killed in a car crash overnight. Bryshawn was a 10th grade student and a member of the Links football team. His family has given us permission to share this information with you. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The LPS Crisis Team will be available at Lincoln High today to meet with students and staff members. Students can go to room 300 in Lincoln High to seek extra support. We read the following message to students at the beginning of second period today: We have sad news to share with you this morning. One of our students, Bryshawn Williams, was killed in a car crash overnight. Bryshawn was a 10th grade student and a member of the Links football team. His family has given us permission to share this information with you. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Grief affects everyone in different ways and we encourage you to be kind to yourself and those around you who might be struggling. Even though you might not have known Bryshawn, it is possible that his death may bring up memories for you of the death of someone you knew or loved. Your counselors, social workers, psychologist, and the LPS Crisis Team are here to listen and offer support. If you would like to speak to someone, please come to room 300. It can be a helpful part of the grieving process to commemorate the person who has died. The Crisis Team and school administrators are available to work with you to find positive and school-appropriate ways to honor Bryshawn. Please know that if you are feeling that school is too overwhelming, you are welcome to come use our counseling services and be among your Lincoln High community. Grief affects everyone differently and adolescents may respond in various ways. Some may show no emotions while others may experience very intense emotions. Feelings about previous losses may also resurface. It is natural for teens to often reach out to peers for support. However, their peers may also be struggling and inexperienced with grief. You are encouraged to talk with your student about their feelings. Here is a brochure about Helping Teens with Trauma and Grief. It can be a helpful part of the grieving process to commemorate the person who has died. The Crisis Team and school administrators are available to work with students to find positive and school-appropriate ways to honor Bryshawn. Information about funeral or memorial services will likely be available soon on funeral home websites or in the Lincoln Journal Star. If your child is choosing to attend services, we recommend that you (as parents/caregivers) go with them in order to provide support. If you have any concerns, or need additional support for your child, please let us know.

The scene of a fatal crash in far northeast Lincoln. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

