Kellogg’s workers go on strike in Omaha, other cities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union workers at the Kellogg’s plant in Omaha went on strike just after midnight Tuesday.

Contract negotiations between the company and workers failed to prevent the strike.

Employees picked up signs outside the plant at 96th & F.

Workers tell 6 News obstacles holding up a deal on a new contract include the elimination of a path to full benefits and pension along with changes to Family Medical Leave Act benefits.

The union claimed the company was not negotiating with the union committee but going after individual members instead.

A company spokesman told 6 News Kellogg was committed to negotiating a fair and competitive contract that reflected he contributions of employees and helps set up the business for long-term success.

Workers at plants in Tennessee, Michigan, and Pennsylvania also went on strike overnight.

The plant in Omaha makes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, and Apple Jacks.

