Iowa man sentenced to over 5 years for possession of guns and ammo

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 22-year-old of Burlington, Iowa was sentenced on Monday after an ongoing investigation from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

Valentino McCampbell was sentenced to 64 months in prison for drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition. After serving his sentence, he will also serve another three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Police found a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun, a loaded Anderson Arms AR-15 rifle that was stolen, and many rounds of ammo, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia after a search at McCampbell’s place in July 2020. McCampbell pleaded guilty on May 24, 2021, to the charges.

Officers took two guns from McCampbell and continued the investigation after being seen at a Des Moines County shooting range in May 2020 while on probation for a gun charge.

According to the release, “McCampbell admitted to being a daily user of marijuana, as well as selling marijuana to friends. He provided a urine sample that was positive for THC.

