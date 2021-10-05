Advertisement

Iowa man from Clinton sentenced for receipt and distribution of child pornography

A Clinton, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 210 months in prison and followed supervise...
A Clinton, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 210 months in prison and followed supervise release after pleading guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography.(KCRG)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Clinton, Iowa, was sentenced Monday by a United States District Court Judge to 210 months in prison for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Court documents say Joshua Del Chandler, 38, was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,000 in restitution. U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose passed down the sentence on Monday.

Authorities say Chandler was identified as a suspect after a cell phone and laptop belonging to him were turned over to the FBI in April 2020. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the devices and located 22 images and three videos depicting child pornography.

In Feb. 2021, court documents say the FBI executed a search warrant at Chandler’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Those devices revealed an additional 70 images and 131 videos of child pornography. Documents also say Chandler admitted to knowingly possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography, pleading guilty to the charge on May 14, 2021.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children

Latest News

Nebraska's DHHS Division of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting eight in-person meetings...
Division of Developmental Disabilities to host statewide ‘Let’s Talk’ listening tour
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports another unvaccinated death
Gov. Ricketts expects Nebraskans to soon benefit from historic property tax relief.
Governor expects ‘historic’ property tax relief for Nebraskans
County commissioners on loss of Mike Boyle
Fourteen seek to fill Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat