Iowa man from Clinton sentenced for receipt and distribution of child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Clinton, Iowa, was sentenced Monday by a United States District Court Judge to 210 months in prison for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Court documents say Joshua Del Chandler, 38, was ordered to serve seven years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $11,000 in restitution. U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose passed down the sentence on Monday.

Authorities say Chandler was identified as a suspect after a cell phone and laptop belonging to him were turned over to the FBI in April 2020. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the devices and located 22 images and three videos depicting child pornography.

In Feb. 2021, court documents say the FBI executed a search warrant at Chandler’s residence and seized multiple electronic devices. Those devices revealed an additional 70 images and 131 videos of child pornography. Documents also say Chandler admitted to knowingly possessing, receiving, and distributing child pornography, pleading guilty to the charge on May 14, 2021.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.