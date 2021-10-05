Inmate dies Monday at Omaha’s Community Corrections Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced on Tuesday that an inmate has died at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCCO).

The release states Robert Camacho, 36, died on Monday, Oct. 4. His sentence began on April 18, 2016.

Camacho was serving 15 to 20 years for a first-degree arson charge out of Douglas County.

Authorities say the cause of death has not yet been determined and that a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

