Advertisement

Inmate dies Monday at Omaha’s Community Corrections Center

Robert Camacho died at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Monday, the Nebraska...
Robert Camacho died at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Monday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced on Tuesday that an inmate has died at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCCO).

The release states Robert Camacho, 36, died on Monday, Oct. 4. His sentence began on April 18, 2016.

Camacho was serving 15 to 20 years for a first-degree arson charge out of Douglas County.

Authorities say the cause of death has not yet been determined and that a grand jury will conduct an investigation, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children

Latest News

Reynolds joining Republican governors for Texas border tour
GOP lawmakers vote down Iowa’s 1st redistricting plan
Adam Hawhee
Omaha’s former most-wanted man enters ‘no contest’ in child pornography plea deal
Omaha restaurants face severe shortage of workers
Restaurants still face staffing issues after increasing wages, adding benefits