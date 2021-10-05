Advertisement

GOP lawmakers vote down Iowa’s 1st redistricting plan

By DAVID PITT
Oct. 5, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Legislature has rejected the first set of redistricting maps drawn by a state agency, raising concerns that majority Republicans may opt to insert politics into Iowa’s nonpartisan process.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency drew the maps, which proposed revising Iowa’s four congressional districts to include two that lean toward Republicans, one that favors Democrats, and one that both parties could win.

The Senate rejected the plan Tuesday on a party-line vote, with all 32 Republicans voting no and the 18 Democrats voting yes.

The LSA has 35 days to draw a second set of maps, which must be voted on with no amendments. If that is rejected the LSA has another 35 days to draw a third map, which lawmakers could amend.

