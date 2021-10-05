Fourteen seek to fill Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fourteen people have applied to fill the seat once held by the late Mike Boyle on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

The deadline to apply was Monday.

The candidates will be interviewed by the Douglas County Treasurer, Douglas County Attorney, and the Douglas County Clerk. State statute requires them to determine who will fill the seat in situations like this. A decision is expected on or before October 28 and the person will serve the remainder of Boyle’s term until the 2024 election.

You can read the candidates’ resumes and applications on the county’s website.

The candidates include Roger Garcia who lost to Boyle for the seat by just three votes during the May 2020 Democratic Primary. Boyle won re-election in November after no Republican sought the seat.

Also seeking the position are...

Dawn Blankenship – Director of Catering and Events at Joslyn Art Museum

Benjamin Cass – who lost in the 2020 Omaha City Primary for Omaha City Council, finishing third of four candidates for Vinny Palermo’s seat

Sara Howard – A former Nebraska state senator

Ron Hug – Currently in his 23rd year as a member of the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors.

Daniel Martin – Current OPD Sergeant in the Gang Unit

Mark Martinez – Former OPD Deputy Chief & former US Marshall

Aubrey Palermo – Registered Nurse

Ben Salazar – Longtime advocate for South Omaha.

Kimara Snipes— OPS Board member

Angel Starks – Realtor and volunteer for non-profits

Jim Thompson – Current chair of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board.

Katrina Tomsen – Part-time optometrist and substitute teacher

Patrick Venditte – State senator 1976-1980 and teacher

Mike Boyle, who also served as Omaha mayor, passed away September 13 preceded in death by his longtime wife Anne Boyle.

