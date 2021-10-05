First Alert Traffic: Dodge street to undergo more repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha announced a seven-day road repair project on Dodge Street from North 62nd Street and North 52nd Street on Tuesday.

The closing comes almost one week after an earlier repair project on Dodge St. that also restricted traffic. New repairs will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction.

It is the south half of Dodge St. that requires repair - street milling and resurfacing. The project is expected to take only seven days.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.