Division of Developmental Disabilities to host statewide ‘Let’s Talk’ listening tour

By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DD) announced the beginning of their annual statewide “Let’s Talk” listening tour.

Tony Green, DHHS’s Director for the DD, says the Town Hall listening tour will begin on Thursday, Oct. 14, and will feature sessions in eight different locations throughout the state.

Their statement says the DD supports nearly 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as the aging and disabled population.

The in-person “Let’s Talk” Town Halls will take place on:

  • Thursday, Oct. 14: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Norfolk’s Conference Room 110, 209 North 5th St., Norfolk, NE 68701
  • Monday, Oct. 18: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beatrice Public Library, 100 N. 16th St., Beatrice, Ne 68130
  • Tuesday, Oct. 19: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Omaha State Office Building, Room 218, 1313 Farnman St., Omaha, NE 68102 (Due to limited space, please RSVP with Tyla Watson at watson@nebraska.gov.)
  • Thursday, Oct. 21: 6 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 5th floor, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE 68508
  • Monday, Oct. 25: 5:30 pm. to 6:45 p.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Heritage Room, 1809 3rd Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Platte Library, Library Meeting Room, 120 West 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101
  • Wednesday, Oct. 27: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library, Niobrara Room, 202 1st Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
  • Monday, Nov. 1: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sump Memorial Libray, South Meeting Room, 1046 W Lincoln St., Papillion, NE 68046

All Town Hall listening tour dates are scheduled for Central Time, except for Monday, Oct. 25, in Scottsbluff (Mountain Time).

The release says Director Green will also provide updates regarding improvements the division has already made during the past year.

