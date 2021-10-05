Division of Developmental Disabilities to host statewide ‘Let’s Talk’ listening tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DD) announced the beginning of their annual statewide “Let’s Talk” listening tour.

Tony Green, DHHS’s Director for the DD, says the Town Hall listening tour will begin on Thursday, Oct. 14, and will feature sessions in eight different locations throughout the state.

Their statement says the DD supports nearly 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as the aging and disabled population.

The in-person “Let’s Talk” Town Halls will take place on:

Thursday, Oct. 14 : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Norfolk’s Conference Room 110, 209 North 5th St., Norfolk, NE 68701

Monday, Oct. 18: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Beatrice Public Library, 100 N. 16th St., Beatrice, Ne 68130

Tuesday, Oct. 19: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Omaha State Office Building, Room 218, 1313 Farnman St., Omaha, NE 68102 (Due to limited space, please RSVP with Tyla Watson at watson@nebraska.gov.)

Thursday, Oct. 21: 6 pm. to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 5th floor, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE 68508

Monday, Oct. 25: 5:30 pm. to 6:45 p.m. at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Heritage Room, 1809 3rd Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Tuesday, Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Platte Library, Library Meeting Room, 120 West 4th St., North Platte, NE 69101

Wednesday, Oct. 27: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kearney Public Library, Niobrara Room, 202 1st Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

Monday, Nov. 1: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sump Memorial Libray, South Meeting Room, 1046 W Lincoln St., Papillion, NE 68046

All Town Hall listening tour dates are scheduled for Central Time, except for Monday, Oct. 25, in Scottsbluff (Mountain Time).

“DD is committed to providing the best community-based services possible throughout the state. To accomplish this goal, it’s extremely important to get into the community and listen firsthand to the people we serve about their ideas and concerns.”

The release says Director Green will also provide updates regarding improvements the division has already made during the past year.

