David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fall made another appearance this morning as temperatures dipped into the mid and upper 40s to start the day. Mainly sunny skies help us to rebound back into the upper 70s making for a fantastic afternoon and evening. Clouds have rolled in from the east and will stick around for the evening. We’ll stay dry with comfortable conditions, temperatures in the 70s fall back into the 60s after sunset. The clouds will help to keep us a little warmer overnight, with lows staying in the 50s rather than the 40s.

Clouds will continue to spread through our skies on Wednesday, and will likely be a little thicker in the afternoon. A few spotty showers or patches of drizzle will be possible as well, helping to keep temperatures a little bit cooler. Highs likely top out in the low to middle 70s for most of the area. We will see similar weather on Thursday, though clouds may break up a little in the afternoon helping to push highs back into the middle 70s.

Omaha's Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds move out for the end of the week allowing sunny skies and more Summer-like weather to return. The sunshine and a south breeze should push temperatures into the 80s for both Friday and Saturday. Winds could become a little gusty on Saturday with highs potentially reaching the upper 80s in a few spots. The Summer warmth will only last a couple of days, as a cold front will drop us back into the 70s for most of the next week. A stormier weather pattern tries to move in, with at least a couple of storm chances by Wednesday of next week.

