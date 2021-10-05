Cox Communications uses new remote feature assisting customers with physical disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox Communications has announced the release of a new remote feature that will allow people with disabilities to control their TV with their eyes.

The Accessible Web Remote for Contour empowers those who have lost motor skills with the ability to browse the video guide with a glance.

The release states that eye-tracking technology gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TVs as customers with the latest edition of Contour.

“Innovative technology like this gives people with disabilities an added level of independence. We appreciate that companies like Cox continue to empower their users by adopting products like the Accessible Web Remote, which allows every customer to do something most people take for granted, like controlling their TV.”

According to the Bureau of Internet Accessibility, approximately 16% of people in the United States have difficulties with their physical functioning, making things like using a traditional TV remote either a challenge or impossible, depending on the condition

“Cox is grateful to partner with Team Gleason because we believe in its mission to improve life for people living with conditions such as ALS. We are committed to improving our products to ensure all Cox customers can use our products, and will continue to create solutions with accessibility built in.”

The statement also says a free web-based remote control is navigable using various assistive technologies owned by customers, including eye gaze hardware and software, switch controls, and sip-and-puff systems, which the user controls by gently blowing into a tube.

Customers can go online to sync their device. Once completed, they can now utilize Cox services all with a glance of their eyes. To learn more about accessibility, visit their website.

