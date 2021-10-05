Advertisement

Cox Communications uses new remote feature assisting customers with physical disabilities

Cox Communications is using a new Accessible Web Remote for Contour to give those with physical...
Cox Communications is using a new Accessible Web Remote for Contour to give those with physical disabilities the ability to navigate their video guide with eye glances.(Pixabay)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox Communications has announced the release of a new remote feature that will allow people with disabilities to control their TV with their eyes.

The Accessible Web Remote for Contour empowers those who have lost motor skills with the ability to browse the video guide with a glance.

The release states that eye-tracking technology gives people living with conditions like paraplegia, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) the same access to their TVs as customers with the latest edition of Contour.

According to the Bureau of Internet Accessibility, approximately 16% of people in the United States have difficulties with their physical functioning, making things like using a traditional TV remote either a challenge or impossible, depending on the condition

The statement also says a free web-based remote control is navigable using various assistive technologies owned by customers, including eye gaze hardware and software, switch controls, and sip-and-puff systems, which the user controls by gently blowing into a tube.

Customers can go online to sync their device. Once completed, they can now utilize Cox services all with a glance of their eyes. To learn more about accessibility, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Adam Price, 35, of Bellevue, was booked into Sarpy County Jail late Thursday, May 27, 2021,...
Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers on the way
Two students got into an altercation at Beveridge Middle School on Tuesday, leading one to...
Two students in altercation at Omaha’s Beveridge middle, one flashes knife
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers on the way
Injuries reported in fire at extended-stay Iowa hotel
Injuries reported in fire at extended-stay Iowa hotel