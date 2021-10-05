Authorities: Bellevue dad smothered children

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The children of Bellevue man arrested after fleeing to California were smothered, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office told 6 News on Tuesday.

Theodore, 3, and Emily Price, 5, were found dead inside their father’s home May 16. Adam Price, 35, was arrested in California hours later.

Price was initially charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death, but the state has filed a motion to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder.

Price has been in Sarpy County Jail since he was transferred there from California after his arrest in May.

