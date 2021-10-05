Advertisement

92-year-old inmate serving life dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary

A 92-year-old man serving life in prison died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, a release...
A 92-year-old man serving life in prison died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, a release said Monday night.(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) announced Monday night that an inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).

Lawrence Ortiz, 92, began his sentence on Feb. 13, 1971. Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Buffalo County.

He also received 10 to 15 years for assault by a confined person in Lancaster County and then six to 10 years for an escape out of Douglas County.

Authorities say the cause of death has not yet been determined but did say Ortiz was being treated for long-term medical conditions. A grand jury will conduct an investigation as they always do when an inmate dies in the custody of the NDCS.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday...
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Creighton baseball director
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Kansas man shot, dies after pointing gun at police

Latest News

In honor and remembrance of Chris Gradoville, Karma Koffee in west Omaha held a fundraiser over...
Omaha coffee shop honors former Creighton baseball director with fundrasier
Omaha motorcyclist clubs announced Monday there will be a city-wide awareness ride on Oct. 16...
Omaha bikers organize city-wide motorcycle awareness ride for mid-October
A same-sex couple in Omaha has been trying to establish equal and full parental status for both...
Same-sex couple in Omaha battling parental rights
The OPD doubled down on cold case efforts and have received numerous helpful tips, trying to...
Omaha Police say cold case efforts are working