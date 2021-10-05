Advertisement

350 pounds of marijuana seized on I-80

The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County...
The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested after a Seward County Sheriff's deputy found seven large duffel bags, each containing 50 pounds of marijuana.(Seward County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office made a large pot bust Sunday on I-80.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop just before 10 a.m. near mile marker 382 on a 2021 white Chrysler Voyager.

Throughout the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious that the driver, sole occupant of the vehicle was involved in criminal activity for numerous reasons. This provided enough cause for the deputy to ask to search the vehicle. With the consent of the driver, the deputy began to search the vehicle.

During the vehicle search, the deputy discovered seven large duffel bags, each containing 50 pounds of marijuana. The total weight between all of the duffel bags amounted to 350 pounds.

The driver, Eric A. Espinoza, 19, of Kelseyville, CA was arrested for possession of marijuana more than 1 pound, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

The street value of all items seized is approximated at $350,000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash
Kellogg's plant workers across the nation, including hundreds here in Omaha, plan to go on...
Hundreds of Omaha Kellogg’s workers prepared to strike at midnight
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce going out of business
Omaha Farmers Market favorite calling it quits after 8 years of ‘Keeping it Spicy’
Erin Porterfield, back left, and Kristin Williams, back right, along with their children,...
Omaha same-sex couple suing Nebraska for equal parental rights of each other’s children

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports another vaccinated death
Gov. Ricketts expects Nebraskans to soon benefit from historic property tax relief.
Governor expects ‘historic’ property tax relief for Nebraskans
County commissioners on loss of Mike Boyle
Fourteen seek to fill Douglas County Board of Commissioners seat
An autopsy revealed that Adam Price smothered his two children to death in their own home, they...
Bellevue father smothered children