World War II Navy Fireman identified 80 years later as Nebraska City man

WASHINGTON (WOWT) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that a previously unidentified Pearl Harbor victim has been confirmed to be Navy Fireman 1st Class Denis H. Hiskett of Nebraska City.

Hiskett, 20, was killed during World War II and was accounted for on Feb. 17, 2021.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Hiskett was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. Navy personnel recovered remains of the deceased crew from Dec. 1941 to June 1944.

In Sept. 1947, the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. Laboratory staff could only confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at the time. The AGRS then buried the rest of the unidentified remains at the ‘Punchbowl’ in Honolulu where a military board classified the remains as non-recoverable, including Hiskett’s remains.

In 2015, the DPAA exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Hiskett’s remains. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Hiskett’s name is still recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with many others from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate Hiskett has been accounted for.

Hiskett will be buried in Mission Hills, California, on Dec. 11, 2021. For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty, 800-443-9298.

Hiskett’s personal profile can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.